6,892 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000. Ulta Beauty makes up approximately 0.9% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after purchasing an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,313,000 after acquiring an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $443.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.58 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

