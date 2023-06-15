67,021 Shares in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Purchased by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PTBD opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

