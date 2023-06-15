6,639 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.8 %

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.81. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

