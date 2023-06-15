5,743 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,121,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,641,705,000 after buying an additional 1,441,430 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,898,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,402,820,000 after buying an additional 210,054 shares during the period. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,935,157,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,756,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,525,000 after buying an additional 29,521,176 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,975,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,847,134. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Argus reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

