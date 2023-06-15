54,630 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,630 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,000. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.4% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 19,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,387 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

