4,741 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Purchased by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

NYSE BLK opened at $692.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $665.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $691.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

