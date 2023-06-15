45,986 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,467 shares of company stock worth $29,279,070 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Recommended Stories

