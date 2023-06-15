45,986 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,857.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,467 shares of company stock worth $29,279,070 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ GOOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $129.55.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
