4,518 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp.

Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $289.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

