4,515 Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,207,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.