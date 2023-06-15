451 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,399.62 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,959.58 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,571.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,490.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,697.05.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,523.07, for a total value of $4,364,911.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,964 shares of company stock worth $14,754,994. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.