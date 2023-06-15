4,339 Shares in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALU. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 11,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $46.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. Value Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $118.40. The firm has a market cap of $438.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Value Line ( NASDAQ:VALU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Value Line in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.