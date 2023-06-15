423 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $11,553,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of LMT opened at $452.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $464.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 54.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.79.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
- Break-Out Watch: Can Lennar Raise The Roof In 2023?
- 3 Dividend Growers That May Be Undervalued Gems
- Navigating Risks in AI Small Cap Investments: Beyond the Hype
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.