4,185 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after purchasing an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Barclays dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $113.15. 579,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,944,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.