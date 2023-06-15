4,110 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Centurion Wealth Management LLC

Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,538 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after acquiring an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,331. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.06 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

