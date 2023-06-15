3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Security National Bank of SO Dak

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in 3M were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,855,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,299,514,000 after acquiring an additional 508,283 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

MMM traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.78. 314,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,526,714. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $92.38 and a fifty-two week high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

