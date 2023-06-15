36,419 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

KHC opened at $36.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

