35,865 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Alamar Capital Management LLC

Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 35,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up about 1.9% of Alamar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after purchasing an additional 61,981 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 217,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,041. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,054.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $3,312,069.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

