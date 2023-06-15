3,203 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MMC. Evercore ISI raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.54.

MMC traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.99. 162,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,221. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total transaction of $988,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

