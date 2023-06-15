3,130 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Acquired by Chelsea Counsel Co.

Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAAS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.94. 1,545,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,573. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.94%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

