2,982 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,393,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,139,000 after buying an additional 267,243 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,793,000 after purchasing an additional 438,697 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.17. 2,775,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,848,212. The firm has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

