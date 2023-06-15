298 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Bought by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63. The company has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

