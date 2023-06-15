26,516 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JMUB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 236.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 131,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 166,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after acquiring an additional 127,617 shares during the period.

Shares of JMUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.08. 48,343 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.26.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

