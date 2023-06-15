26,410 Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Purchased by Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,625,000. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,703,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,320,000 after acquiring an additional 409,272 shares in the last quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,012,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 816,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 354,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.24. The stock had a trading volume of 72,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,544. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $74.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

