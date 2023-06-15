2,407 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $184.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

