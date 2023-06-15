2,284 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Accenture by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ACN traded up $7.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $322.20. 1,102,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,609. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day moving average of $279.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.