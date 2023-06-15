2,113 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Purchased by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AON by 749.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,572,000 after purchasing an additional 551,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

Shares of NYSE AON traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $327.35. The stock had a trading volume of 87,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,526. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.84 and its 200-day moving average is $313.33. The company has a market cap of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

