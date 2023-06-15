20,348 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Bought by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 2.9% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.21 and a 1-year high of $160.21.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.