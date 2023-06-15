20,258 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. American Trust boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 44,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1 %

APH opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

