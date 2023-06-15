20,153 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Purchased by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,329,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,911 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 559,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. The company had a trading volume of 699,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,584. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

