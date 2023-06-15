1peco (1PECO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $94.77

1peco (1PECO) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 14th. One 1peco token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1peco has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1peco has a market capitalization of $31.62 million and approximately $94.77 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000032 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco launched on August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1peco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

