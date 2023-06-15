1,762 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Surevest LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $364.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.46. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $366.19.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

