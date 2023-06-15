1,670 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Purchased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.4% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.26. The company had a trading volume of 622,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.71. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

