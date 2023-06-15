157,829 Shares in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 157,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW opened at $9.88 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.63 million. NOW had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

