15,262 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.1% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.35. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

