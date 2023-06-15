134,038 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 134,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Callan Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $71.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,352. The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

