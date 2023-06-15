10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Up 73.3% in May

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 664.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,766 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $7,064,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,954. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

