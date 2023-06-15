106,939 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Foundation Wealth Management LLC

Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 106,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 15.8% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.15. The stock had a trading volume of 65,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,152. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.