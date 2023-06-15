1,027 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 13,191 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after buying an additional 58,470 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $340.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.