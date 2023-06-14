Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW) Short Interest Down 93.9% in May

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zura Bio Stock Down 20.0 %

Zura Bio stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Zura Bio has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $167,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $81,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $74,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the first quarter worth $31,000.

About Zura Bio

JATT Acquisition Corp is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

