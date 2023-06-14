ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128,213 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $45,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,172,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,028,398.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,400 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $300.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

