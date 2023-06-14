Zcash Price Reaches $24.34 (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Zcash has a total market cap of $397.43 million and $20.70 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $24.34 or 0.00097099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00043528 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00024211 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

