Zambesigold Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001772 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $135,859.80 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zambesigold has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

