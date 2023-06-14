Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Integra LifeSciences in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the life sciences company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Integra LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on IART. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of IART opened at $41.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 641 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3,103.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

