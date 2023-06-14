Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Price Performance

Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Yotta Acquisition during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Yotta Acquisition by 3,243.3% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 802,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 778,400 shares in the last quarter.

