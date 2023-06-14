YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.91

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.91 and last traded at $94.75, with a volume of 1603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.38.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, Systems Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

