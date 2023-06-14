XPO (NYSE:XPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.09

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $51.06, with a volume of 620440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.26.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on XPO from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on XPO from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on XPO from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in XPO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of XPO by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 23,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

