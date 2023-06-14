XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 4.8%

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.79 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 2,505,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 14,598,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $9.80 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on XPeng from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lowered XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lowered XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on XPeng from $8.92 to $7.21 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $745.28 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in XPeng during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in XPeng by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in XPeng by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

