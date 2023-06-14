X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.75

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.75, with a volume of 6639 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USSG. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $829,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,881,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

