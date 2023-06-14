Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wynnstay Properties Stock Performance

WSP opened at GBX 675 ($8.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.23 million, a P/E ratio of 340.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.75, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.99. Wynnstay Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.00).

Get Wynnstay Properties alerts:

About Wynnstay Properties

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wynnstay Properties Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in the United Kingdom. It owns and manages office, retail, warehouse, and industrial properties in Southern England. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.