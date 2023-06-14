Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP) Declares Dividend of GBX 15

Wynnstay Properties Plc (LON:WSP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Wynnstay Properties’s previous dividend of $9.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Wynnstay Properties Stock Performance
WSP opened at GBX 675 ($8.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £18.23 million, a P/E ratio of 340.91 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.75, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 646.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 651.99. Wynnstay Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.00).
About Wynnstay Properties
Featured Articles
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
- What To Expect From The 2nd Quarter Earnings Cycle
- Ceridian Forms Constructive Base; Stock Up 13.68% In Past Month
- What Do the Student Loan Repayments Mean for the Retail Sector?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.