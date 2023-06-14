Wrapped BNB Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $630.75 million and $144.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for approximately $245.24 or 0.00948503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 2,571,945 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.